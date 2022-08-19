In addition to Barbie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will star in 11 Men’s Eleven movie Rolling Stone

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will repeat their partnership in Barbie in the prequel to 11 Men’s Eleven

After a film with a female main cast, the franchise Eleven men and a secret will win another production with unpublished characters, this time starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Goslingthe protagonists of the film Barbieaccording to information from the puck.

As the site reported, the film from Eleven men and a secret with Robbie and gosling must be a prequel. So far, it has not been disclosed who will be the director and screenwriter, as well as other names in the cast.

Barbie: How much did Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling get paid to do live-action?

Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Starring Margot Robbie in the role of the doll and Ryan Gosling as Kenthe film is directed by Greta Gerwigfilmmaker nominated for Oscar and responsible for films like lady bird (2017) and lovely women(2019).

Since the release of the first images of Robbie and gosling on film sets, you don’t talk about other things. Daily comments like “either this movie will be very good, or it will be very bad, there is no middle ground” circulate on the internet and with each news about the feature, a flood of memes take over the networks.

Robbie seems to be the perfect choice to play the most famous doll in the world. This can be confirmed from the look, which naturally resembles that of the Barbieto the important titles in the actress’s filmography, such as me, Tonya (2017), The Suicide Squad (2021), the wolf of Wall Street (2013), Birds of prey (2020), among others.

gosling also does not fall behind. The star just debuted in hidden agent (2022), from Netflixand has also participated in films such as La La Land (2016), drive (2011), Diary of a passion (2004) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). Therefore, it is to be expected that the hiring of actors did not come cheap for the Paramount Pictures.

What is Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Salary?

Recently, the Variety revealed a survey of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors in 2022. Tom Cruise at the top of the list, earning $100 million per Top Gun: Maverick (2022). Although the remuneration of the duo is far from this value, Robbie and gosling also received large salaries for Barbie.

According to the site, both earned $12.5 million to play the role. Barbie and Ken. For now, the salary of the other cast members like Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae and Dua Lipa were not revealed. Barbie opens in theaters on July 20, 2023.