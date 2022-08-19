In addition to friction with Neymar, Mbappé has problems with other PSG players

The atmosphere is really not the best in the Paris Saint-Germain squad. After the episodes following the last saturday’s gamewhich featured a disagreement between Neymar and Mbappénew news emerges about the troubled environment, especially regarding the French striker.

According to the “UOL” portal, Mbappé’s contract renewal, which made the player have the highest salary in the world, in addition to powers and active voice in PSG’s decisions, generates discomfort. Some athletes even say that shirt 7 is “spoiled” and “unbearable”.

Mbappé had an influence on the Mauricio Pochettino layoffs and Leonardo, former coach and director, respectively, and was also heard on the arrival of substitutes. Christophe Galtier was the chosen coach and Luís Campos the new manager hired.

Also according to the publication, Mbappé also asked PSG to get rid of some Latino players from the club, wanting to bring an even greater French identity to the club. Di María did not have his contract renewedand Icardi, Paredes, Ander Herrera and Keylor Navas can leave the Parc des Princes until the end of the window.

Proof of Mbappé’s preference for players who are of the same nationality as his is in the reinforcements of Paris Saint-Germain so far. The club announced, in this market, the arrivals of Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukielewho are French.

Mbappé’s change of attitude also goes through Fayza Lamari, mother and manager of shirt 7. Since the player arrived at the capital’s team, she demands that her son have greater leadership in the locker room, something that has happened now.

Jokes made with the striker were also never well accepted, as when Thiago Silva gave a Ninja Turtle mask to the athlete because of his nickname and his resemblance to the characters. On Saturday, in the victory over Montpellier, Mbappé got annoyed with some teammates who celebrated one of his goals by messing with his head.