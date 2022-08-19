In addition to praising Abel Ferreira, Mano praises Diniz and Rogério Ceni: “They think outside the box” | football

After praising the “excellent” work of Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras, Mano Menezes, Inter’s current commander, praised two Brazilian coaches who provide “out of the box” and “out of the box” football: Fernando Diniz, from Fluminense, and Rogério Ceni, from Sao Paulo.

At the age of 60, the former national team coach participated in the podcast “Hoje Sim”, presented by Cléber Machado, and confessed that it was necessary to “think differently” to face them. Recently, Colorado drew with Tricolor Paulista for 3 to 3, surpassed the cariocas by 3 to 0 and lost to Verdão for 2 to 1.

Some coaches play football outside the norm. The biggest one is Guardiola. If I want to bring them to Brazil, there are two with football outside the box: Diniz and Rogério. They do it differently. When you play against them, you have to think differently. Rogério is a little different, but he plays in a way that you have to read correctly or you don’t win. — Mano Menezes

– Diniz is all different. Do you know another coach in the world who opens two defenders on the side and pulls two midfielders on the goalkeeper for an early play build? You can search the world, you will hardly find it. Not Guardiola. And he does well. When you play against, if you don’t understand that you need to neutralize, make the team aware, you’re ashamed.

1 of 1 Mano Menezes praised Fernando Diniz — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional Mano Menezes praised Fernando Diniz — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

With a consistent work in the gaucho club, despite the elimination to Melgar in the South American, Mano raised the level of the team and is consolidated among the best of the Brasileirão. In 28 games, there are 12 wins, 12 draws and four defeats, with a 57% success rate.

In the chat with Cléber Machado, the former coach of Corinthians, Grêmio and Cruzeiro, revealed that he was invited by the Portuguese Federation to take his pro license and had Abel Ferreira and Vitor Pereira, from Corinthians, as classmates.