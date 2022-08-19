In The Young Lovers, Ardant is in love with a younger man – 08/19/2022 – Illustrated

Recently screened at the Varilux French Film Festival, the film “The Young Lovers”, by Carinne Tardieu, tells the story of a 45-year-old man, married with children, who falls in love with a 71-year-old woman, widow, mother and grandmother, played by actress Fanny Ardant.

Against the wishes of the families, they try to live this love.

For purchase or rent on Apple TV+, Now, Google Play and YouTube, 14 years old

If the Walls Could Talk

In this never-before-seen telefilm based on a real case, a woman hires a nurse to take care of her mother, who has suffered a domestic accident. It doesn’t take long for some strange things to start happening.

Lifetime, 9:10 pm, 14 years

Gramado Festival

The channel broadcasts live the award ceremony of the most traditional film festival in the country, which is in its 50th edition. Comments by Simone Zuccolotto.

Canal Brasil, 20:45, free

single 2

In the second film in the animated franchise, Buster Moon and his troupe of animal artists try to convince a reclusive star to join a new show.

Telecine Premium, 22h, free

top of the lake

The first season of the police series directed by Jane Campion, from “Attack of the Dogs”, arrives on the pay channel. Elisabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale” plays a detective who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant girl in a New Zealand countryside town.

TNT Series, 11pm, 16 years old

Top Secret: UFOs

The new attraction of the Saturdays of Mysteries track is this six-episode series, with recent revelations about the US government’s confidential programs that seek contact with extraterrestrial civilizations.

History, 10:10 pm, 10 years

Low blow

An American football player is arrested for drunk driving. In jail, he receives the mission to form a team with only inmates. Comedy with Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Burt Reynolds.

Record, 23:15, 14 years old