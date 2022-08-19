Infinix Smart 6 receives approval from Anatel for official sales in Brazil – Tudo em Tecnologia

Infinix Brasil is close to officializing a new entry-level smartphone here in the country. This is the Infinix Smart 6, which has just received approval from Anatel for official sales in the national territory.

Interestingly, the approval document does not inform the real name of the device. However, the X6511E code present in the document refers to the Infinix Smart 6 Pro released almost a year ago.

Speaking of specs, the Infinix Smart 6 features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel that houses a 5MP front camera. There is also a dual rear camera setup with 8MP and 0.8MP sensors. In addition, it includes a 5,000 mAh battery.

Other smartphone features also include face reader, Android 11 and Unisoc SC9863A processor.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate

Unfortunately, Infinix Brasil still hasn’t given any clues about the official release date of this smartphone in Brazil. However, Anatel’s approval indicates that this moment is close to happening.