Intel Arc A580 GPU leans against RTX 3060 in Ashes of The Singularity benchmark

A new leak inside the Ashes of the Singularity game/benchmark database reveals a new member of the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU lineup, the A580. According to the organization of the Arc GPU SKUs, this would be the strongest variant, as well as the only one, within the Arc A5 line. The performance obtained in this test in question puts the GPU close to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

With the game set to 1080p and graphics preset at minimum, in addition to using the Vulkan API, the Arc A580 averaged 95 FPS and 9300 points. The RTX 3060, for example, under the same conditions, gets 96 FPS and 9500 points. It is worth mentioning that the NVIDIA GPU is together with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, a 6-core and 12-thread processor.

The Arc A580 is on a system with an unknown 16-core CPU, which could be a Core i7-13700K, based on the unofficial information so far, or any CPU actually, as it could even be a manufacturer partner with some engineering sample.

Also, the PC equipped with the Intel Arc A580 graphics card was using 32GB of memory, with a chance of being DDR5 if it is based platforms and, Alder Lake or Raptor Lake, although this is not specified. The RTX 3060 is on a machine with 16 GB DDR4.

Arc A750 is the direct rival of the RTX 3060, according to Intel

Given these differences between the systems as a whole, the Arc A580, in Ashes of the Singularity, manages to match the second weakest (or least strong) GPU within the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30xx lineup. Still with the RTX 3060 in mind, it is worth remembering that, in games, the Arc A750 is the card that manages to surpass it, according to Intel’s own tests.

Therefore, the Arc A580 will hardly be the direct rival of the RTX 3060. Conjecturing, the Intel GPU is more about to be the equivalent of the RTX 3050. Regarding the technical specifications of this GPU, nothing has been officially announced yet, but the rumors point to a GPU with 16 Xe cores, 8GB GDDR6 and 175W TDP.

Intel has focused on disclosing what its strongest GPUs, the Arc A750 and A770, are capable of. For now, only the entry-level Alchemist GPU A380 has been officially released and we know that it competes with the GeForce GTX 1650 and AMD Radeon RX 6400.

Via: WCCFtech