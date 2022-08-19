Intel Core Raptor Lake CPU Lineup Leaked Revealing SKUs and Specs

There are 14 processors ranging from a quad-core to a 24-core CPU

The entire lineup of 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors was leaked on the Chinese forum Bilibili. The information presents 14 SKUsgoing from Core i3 to i9, and their fbase frequencies, consumption, amount of cache memory, and graphics cores integrated in non “F/KF” CPUs.

According to this leak, the entry-level segment comprising the Core i3 series will only have one SKU, the i3-13100, a quad-core processor. Just above, among the SKUs that make up the Core i5 series, five variants are listed with different configurations between i5-13400 to i5-13600K.

The top half of the table, made up of high-end CPUs, has four Core i7 variants and four more Core i9 SKUs. The differences between them are in the integration (or not) of the integrated graphics, which will reflect on the base frequency and CPU consumption.

Other relevant information in this leak shows that the Raptor Lake series will have 3 different dies, and only one of them will be new to this generation. The rest comes from what has already been used in 12th Gen Alder Lake processors.

Stress test takes Intel Core i9-13900K to 100°C with 420W consumption

Intel Raptor Lake CPUs

CPU Base Frequency TDP cores cashand PGI i9-13900 2 GHz 65 W 8P+16E 36 MB 32 EU i9-13900F 2 GHz 65 W 8P+16E 36 MB — i9-13900K 3 GHz 125 W 8P+16E 36 MB 32 EU i9-13900KF 3 GHz 125 W 8P+16E 36 MB — i7-13700 2.1 GHz 65 W 8P+8E 30 MB 32 EU i7-13700F 2.1 GHz 65 W 8P+8E 30 MB — i7-13700K 3.4 GHz 125 W 8P+8E 30 MB 32 EU i7-13700KF 3.4 GHz 125 W 8P+8E 30 MB — i5-13600K 3.5 GHz 125 W 6P+8E 24 MB 32 EU i5-13600KF 3.5 GHz 125 W 6P+8E 24 MB — i5-13600 3.5 GHz 65 W 6P+8E 24 MB 32 EU i5-13500 2.5 GHz 65 W 6P+8E 24 MB 32 EU i5-13400 2.5 GHz 65 W 6P+4E 20 MB 24 EU i3-13100 3.4 GHz 60 W 4P+0E 12 MB 24 EU

This may not be the entire lineup of 13th Gen Intel CPUs yet. More variants within the Core i3 series may exist, as Intel has never released just one SKU in this segment, in addition to Pentium and Celeron processors.

The information matches what the rumors have shown so far. There is no release date for these processors yet, but they are expected later this year. There is an expectation that Intel will announce Raptor Lake CPUs during its Innovation event, which will take place on September 27th.

Via: WCCFtech Source: Bilibili