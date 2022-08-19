iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max should be released in September; see news

Apple is expected to announce the launch of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, among other new devices, at an event on September 7th. The pre-sale would start a few days later on 9/16, according to an insider.

By chance or not, in the same week, the company’s team should return to work in the office, in California, United States, in a hybrid model, between face-to-face and home office.

Cameras: The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are expected to be equipped with an unprecedented 48-megapixel main camera (the iPhone 13 uses a 12MP sensor), alongside ultrawide and telephoto lenses, as well as an autofocus selfie camera.

8K video: the new camera will allow recording in very high quality.

Processor: the new generation of Apple’s chip, the A16 Bionic, should bring higher performance to the device’s internal processing (CPU), and a big improvement in the graphics card (GPU).

notch: the Pro line will also feature a small opening for facial recognition sensors (Face ID), allowing for more screen space.

Drums: longer durability of the power load is also expected.

Models: Line 14 will be very similar to 13, but there will not be a “mini” version (5.4 inches), but a “non-pro” model with a larger 6.7 inch screen, probably called iPhone Max or Plus

But the big bet is really the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will feature the biggest upgrades. Apple would have already ordered 95 million devices for the start of sales.

Other products: At the 7/9 event, new Apple Watch models, low-end (cheaper) and high-end (high-quality) iPads and Macs/MacBooks are also expected to be announced.

Highlight for the Watch 8 series of watches, aimed at lovers of extreme sports: robust, with a larger screen and resistant to splinters, and battery with more durability. In addition, they will have a women’s health feature, body temperature sensor and fitness tracking. The Apple Watch Pro will cost between R$4,659.39 to R$5,171.92 (current direct conversion). The company is also planning a new Apple Watch SE, with a faster chip and lower cost.

With information from Bloomberg