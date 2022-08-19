Jane Austen’s adaptation of the film ‘Persuasion’ is light and unpretentious

✪✪✪ At Netflixa good option is available for fans of romance and period films. Persuasion bring Dakota Johnson (the lost daughter) in the role of Anne Elliot, a girl who lives with her snobbish family (and who, at the same time, is on the verge of bankruptcy).

The protagonist is a woman considered out of the ordinary by those around her. She has a modern style and sharp wit. When Fredrick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), the impetuous man she once pushed away, reappears in her life, Anne must choose between leaving the past behind and listening to her own heart when it comes to a new chance for love.

Being an adaptation of Jane Austenthe viewer can wait for a slow pace (but never tedious), which prioritizes the construction of the relationship between the young couple and all the possible consequences of the paths that Anne may choose to follow.

Dakota — who is already a long way from the fame he gained for the ’50 Shades of Gray trilogy‘ — is adorable in the film directed by Carrie Cracknell. She delivers humor and drama at different times with a deep character, who cries out for independence and, at the same time, seeks a safe haven. The new version of ‘Persuasion’ is unpretentious, light and more connected to reach new generations.

More Jane Austen movie adaptations

The English writer Jane Austen (1775-1817) wrote several novels throughout her life. Persuasion is one of them, and the movie released by Netflix is ​​the third film adaptation. The most famous of these is still the 2007 version, starring Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones.

But, without a doubt, the most well-known (and beloved) narrative is that of Pride and Prejudice. The 2006 production was nominated for four awards. Oscarincluding the best costume design, and brings Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in the roles of the main couple. Romantic, funny and profound, the film naturally captures everything that Jane has immortalized in its pages.

Another captivating story is Sense & Sensibilitywhich hit the screens in 1995 in a version starring Kate Winslet, Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman. And we can’t forget about the strong personality portrayed in Emma’s image: the most recent adaptation, from 2020 (‘Emma.’, with full stop), is a masterpiece in aesthetic and narrative terms. ‘Amor & Amizade’, from 2016, is not so well known, but it also deserves to be played.

Published in VEJA São Paulo of August 24, 2022, issue nº 2803