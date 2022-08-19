Japan launches competition to encourage young people to consume more alcohol

‘Viva o sake’ is a campaign that asks people between the ages of 20 and 39 to submit proposals to regain the popularity of drinks

Alcohol consumption in Japan fell after the Covid-19 pandemic and affected the country’s economy



the government of Japan launched a national competition, called the “Viva o Sakê” campaign, to encourage young people to consume more alcoholic beverages, whether at home or in bars, as the change in attitude has harmed the country’s economy, according to the British newspaper. “The Guardian”. The responsible for the competition, the National Tax Agency, asks young people between the ages of 20 and 39 to submit proposals to regain the popularity of alcoholic drinks by September 9. The finalists will attend a gala event in Tokyo on November 10th. The local press believes that the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the change in consumption habits, which has made the Japanese appeal to strategies that will once again attract young people and move the economy. According to the Jiji Press agency, about half of young Japanese people are not in the habit of drinking daily. Data from the National Tax Agency, consumption fell by an average of 100 liters per person per year in 1995 to 75 liters in 2020, which directly impacted the country’s profit in this area, which previously had 3% of revenue in 2011 to 1.7% in 2020. Total imports in fiscal 2020 fell by more than 110 billion yen, the biggest drop on record in 31 years, according to the newspaper. Japan Times.