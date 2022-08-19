Japan urges people to drink more alcohol to help economy

The government of Japan has launched an appeal for the population to increase their consumption of alcohol to help heat up the economy, in a sector badly shaken by the change in Japanese habits and in a situation aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.





Photo: iStock

For this reason, the country’s tax authorities (NTA) even launched a campaign, which will continue until the end of September, for people aged between 20 and 39, called “Sake Viva!”. The idea is to encourage the consumption of beverages produced in the country, such as sake, shochu, beer and rice wine.

Fiscal statistics don’t lie that young Japanese drink far less than their parents or grandparents. In the 1980s, tax revenue collected by the government from the sector represented around 5% of the national GDP, a figure that dropped to 3% in 2011 and to just 1.7% in 2020. The average per capita alcohol consumption also plummeted – from 100 liters in 1985 to 75 in 2020.







Japan wants young people and adults to start drinking more alcohol Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

In addition to lower consumption, the aging of the population is also a factor in the decline in the purchase of alcoholic beverages. Almost 30% of citizens are over 65 years old and births have been falling year after year.

A local expert consulted by the newspaper “Japan Times” says that several marketing surveys showed that “with the expansion of remote work during the pandemic, people really started to question whether it made sense to leave the house to go drinking and maintain relationships in the countryside. of groups of co-workers”.

After the release of the campaign, the Ministry of Health also supported the movement, but said it hopes that the Japanese “continue to make the appropriate use” of alcohol, remembering the harm caused by excessive consumption of this type of drink. .