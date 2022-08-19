Jean Pyerre receives offer to exchange Avai for Portuguese team

Jean Pyerre should exchange Florianópolis for Portugal. On loan from Grêmio to Avaí, the attacking midfielder is interested in a Portuguese team and has talks in progress to work in Europe. The transaction model must be a loan with a purchase option.

At the age of 24, Jean Pyerre has been with Avaí since April and has a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2023. With Portuguese interest, he should renew his contract in Porto Alegre and then be transferred until the middle of next year, when the season ends. european.

The name of the Portuguese team interested in the player has not yet been revealed, but the interest is concrete and has already reached Grêmio. The gaucho club gave the go-ahead for the progress of the negotiations, which depend on the formalization of the offer.

The international transfer window in Portugal remains open until September 22. The idea, however, is to conclude the negotiation in August.

In Floripa, Jean Pyerre participated in 12 matches for Avaí in the Brazilian Championship with a goal scored. The debut was against Inter, at the Beira-Rio stadium, in early May.

Revealed in the youth categories of Grêmio, Jean Pyerre debuted in the professional team in 2017 and lived ups and downs in Porto Alegre. In the most recent contract renewal, he received the highest release clause among all youngsters at the club.

At the end of 2021, he was removed from the squad led by Vagner Mancini and negotiated his departure to Alavés, from Spain, then opened negotiations with Athletico-PR and finally was transferred to Giresunspor, from Turkey.

In Europe, the player was diagnosed with a rare tumor in the testicles and returned to Brazil for treatment with the removal of the lump. The case generated a kind of legal limbo, in which the attacking midfielder did not receive wages. In April, he was assigned to Avaí to return to acting.