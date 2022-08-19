Johnny Depp Fans Call for ‘Closing’ of Women’s March for Supporting Amber Heard

Johnny Depp fans are attacking the Women’s March after the feminist organization expressed support for Amber Heard and described her as a “victim” of her ex-husband’s alleged abuse.

The hashtag #ShutDownWomensMarch was trending on Twitter this week as Depp’s fans urged social media users to boycott the organization, which first emerged from the 2017 worldwide protest against Donald Trump’s presidency.

On Tuesday, the Women’s March named Depp in a Twitter thread among a list of other famous men who have also been accused of abusing women.

“Let’s talk about Andrew Tate, Johnny Depp, Marilyn Manson and the pervasive culture of misogyny and sexism that puts women in danger every day,” he tweeted.

The organization went on to say that the reason people don’t believe Heard’s allegations against her ex-husband is because of “sexism and misogyny.”

“Sexism and misogyny are the reasons so much of the internet believes Johnny Depp – not his victim Amber Heard – despite ALL the evidence of his abuse,” the thread read.

“They are the reasons Depp’s fans and his friend Marilyn Manson started stalking Evan Rachel Wood as soon as Depp’s trial ended, even though Wood’s abuse at Manson’s hands is also well documented.

“When society sees abused women as conniving bitches rather than victims and survivors, that’s rape culture and misogyny in action. If women with the privilege and resources of Amber Heard and Evan Rachel Wood cannot be believed, there is not much hope for the rest of us.”

The organization asked people to believe women when they come forward with allegations of harassment and abuse.

Fans await Johnny Depp’s arrival on first day of trial (EPA)

“Women deal with harassment online and in person. We’ve heard since we were little that if we wear short skirts or short tops, we’re ‘asking for it’. Every woman you know has a history of harassment or assault,” the organization said.

“Women’s lives are at stake, every day. Believe in women. End the violence.”

Swarms of Depp fans instantly disagreed with the comments and jumped to the Pirates of the Caribbean defense of the star, doubling down on his belief that Ms. Heard was the aggressor and Mr. Depp the victim.

“I am in favor #ShutDownWomensMarch. they believe in @realamberheard after abusing Johnny Depp for years and turning a blind eye to all evidence and allegations against her,” one person tweeted.

“Your whole gait is a lie. Depp is innocent, Turd is guilty.”

Another person tweeted: “#ShutDownWomensMarch I’m so angry. I marched with them during the beginning of #Me too and now they are defending ear amber simply because she is a woman. this is a big middle finger for survivors and feminists everywhere.”

Others revived derogatory hashtags against Heard, such as #AmberTurd and #AmberHeardIsALiar, which were widely used during the former couple’s defamation trial.

The Women’s March has stood its ground in responding to the backlash from Depp’s fans.

“We’re not going anywhere. #BelieveWomen,” the organization tweeted.

Others have also defended the Women’s March on social media, including Stanford professor Michele Dauber – who led the campaign to remove a judge who sentenced Brock Turner to just six months in prison for raping a woman on the university’s campus.

“I took a screenshot of the WM thread and started the countdown until men’s rights lunatics Depp harassed them so much and searched everyone on the board and harassed their employers so they would take him down while @Twitter does nothing. #twitter hates women,” she tweeted.

“Just a small sampling of DeppAnon’s actual tweets *** of trends against the march of women right now. @Twitter not doing shit about it because they are making money off the engagement. #Twitter it’s vile shit misogynistic harassment.”

Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation in a 2018 editorial to The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s anger at the women who speak out”.

During the televised trial in Fairfax, Virginia, both Depp and Heard testified and accused each other of physical abuse.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the most damning accusations came when Heard described in graphic detail how Depp allegedly raped her with a bottle of liquor in Australia in 2015.

Mrs. Heard also presented photos of bruises and injuries to the courtroom that she claimed were caused by her then-husband.

Meanwhile, Depp accused his ex-wife of cutting off his fingertip after she threw a bottle of liquor at him.

The six-week trial has become the focus of an intense online obsession, with social media users sharing edited clips of courtroom drama, memes and conspiracies about the case.

The online frenzy has been dramatically skewed in Depp’s favor, with dominant hashtags including #amberheardisalial and #justiceforjohnnydepp.

Outside the courtroom, die-hard Depp fans also camped out for weeks to try to catch a glimpse of the star.

Before the verdict was returned, experts warned The Independent that social media had “set up” the trial.

“Social media has framed this judgment,” said Evan Nierman, CEO of public relations firm Red Banyan Crisis and author of the book Crisis Averted..

“More people are drawing conclusions about guilt or innocence based on curated content online than facts in court. And that could have serious consequences for all of us going forward.”

The Women’s March on January 21, 2017 in Washington DC (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

In June, a seven-person jury sided with Depp and found that Heard defamed him on all three counts.

Jurors awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Heard won one of her three counterclaims against her ex-husband, with the jury concluding that Depp — through her attorney Adam Waldman — defamed her by labeling her allegations about a 2016 incident as “an ambush, a hoax.”

She received $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages, leaving the Aquaman actor $8.35 million out of pocket.

The legal battle appears far from over with Heard filing an appeal against the $10.35 million sentence in July, with his lawyers arguing that they believe “the court made mistakes that prevented a fair and First Amendment verdict.” .

The next day, Depp filed a notice to appeal the $2 million libel sentence the jury ordered him to pay to his ex-wife.