Júnior Santos is presented at Botafogo and reveals: “I even gave up on football” | botafogo

Botafogo officially introduced striker Júnior Santos this Thursday afternoon. With the number 37 shirt, the player who can play both as a striker and on the sides, showed joy in being in the Rio team.

Without having the opportunity to play in basic divisions, the striker revealed that he even gave up being a professional player before having his first opportunity in a team, in fact. After passing through Osvaldo Cruz, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, he arrived at Ituano, where he began to have greater prominence.

– It’s a very big battle. I came to give up being a professional player. Then I had the opportunity at Osvaldo Cruz, then Ituano. In three months as a professional, he already had four goals against Paulista, which is very strong. I was top scorer in the Copa do Nordeste and Fortaleza. Ceni asked for my hiring. A year as a professional already had great achievements. In the amateur, there are many young people who need someone watching. The diamond comes from the mud and it has to be mined.

Júnior Santos was officially presented as a player for Botafogo — Photo: Renata de Medeiros/ge

Still without a confirmed date for his debut, Júnior expects to play as soon as possible for Botafogo. Coming from Japan and without playing since July 30, he says he still needs to adapt to the Brazilian reality.

– Yes, the expectation happens. I’m already training with the group, I was performing in Japan. We suffer a little with schedules, readaptation. But I’m ready for the restart. It will depend on the coach, if he thinks I have the conditions to play.

Striker did a photo shoot at Nilton Santos — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Júnior Santos is regularized and can now go to the field in Botafogo’s next match. The team returns to the field next Sunday, at 11 am (GMT), when they face Juventude, away from home, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Weight of wearing the Botafogo shirt

– For me, it’s a dream come true to wear this shirt. Very big club, with a lot of tradition. One of the reasons for accepting this proposal is the project that is being prepared. Botafogo has been restructuring itself, I liked it a lot and I’m very happy to be here.

– It was very difficult at first, because when you get there, you’re used to rice and beans (laughs), then you had to eat vegetables, rice, meats are seasoned differently. You don’t eat well. We leave here thinking it’s easy football to play and it’s not like that. You have to adapt and totally change your character. It is pretty hard. But I managed to have great results and I stood out there. My adaptation as a professional was very good, I adapted a lot. Here in Brazil I only had one year as a professional. Today I feel like a more complete player.

You have 50 goals in your career, what is your goal for this year?

– My first goal is to arrive and be able to help Botafogo in the best possible way. But I hope to reach 58 goals.

Team difficulty in attack

– I believe that Botafogo is undergoing a restructuring, the players are getting to know each other, adapting, it takes a little time. The team needs teamwork, there are teams that have been playing together for four, five years, that makes it easier. I’m coming, I’m focusing, when I have the opportunity I hope to respond with goals. My expectation is to score a goal, as I am a striker.

Center forward, but also plays on the wings?

– I can play sideways. At Ponte, we got 9 consecutive victories with Gilson Kleina. In most games, I played from the side. I can play on the side too.

– About the photos, I liked it a lot (laughs). They were cool, but the model helped a lot, right (laughs)?

