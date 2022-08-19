Kiss during conjugal visit ends with dead inmate

After the fatal kiss, the woman was arrested and charged with murder; read the full story

Published: 08/18/2022, 14:30

The case happened in February but was only revealed this week by the police department –

A woman, identified as Rachel Dollard, was arrested this past weekend on charges of murder after visiting her boyfriend at a Dickson County prison in the United States. The unusual fact is that all this happened after a “romantic kiss” during the visit. Days later the man died.

The case took place in February but was only uncovered this week by the police department. Her boyfriend Joshua Brown was serving an 11-year sentence for drug trafficking. The two of them had agreed that during the kiss, she would pass a drug packet to his mouth.

The plan even worked. She managed to pierce the prison’s inspection and enter with a small package of methamphetamine hidden in her mouth. However, during the exchange of affection, the inmate ended up swallowing the drug by accident. Joshua fell ill afterwards, needed to be taken to a local hospital and died of an overdose.

After investigations, the woman was charged with second-degree murder and introducing contraband into a penal facility. Rachel is being held in Hickman County.

