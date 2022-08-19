know EVERYTHING about the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

The semifinals of the competition are already set and start from next week.

The semifinals of Brazil’s Cup 2022 are set. And there will be two clashes between the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

On the one hand, the Sao Paulolast to secure a spot when passing through América-MG this Thursday, and Flamengo fight for a spot in the final. From the other, Corinthians and Fluminense fight for the other place in the decision.

Aa CBF will carry out the draw for the field managers in the semifinals this Friday (19), from 11 am (Brasília), at the entity’s headquarters.

How Flamengo and Fluminense send their matches at Maracanã, automatically if the first of them is drawn as home team in the first game, the second will use the stadium on the return. And vice versa.

The departure dates are already known. The trips will be carried out next week (August 24th)while the round duels will be in september 14.

Whoever advances to the final guarantees at least BRL 25 million in the account, as this is the award for the runner-up of the competition. And whoever lifts the cup will win BRL 60 million. The semifinalists have already secured BRL 8 million for reaching this stage of the tournament.