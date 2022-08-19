“Law and Order: Special Unit” to dedicate episode to the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

One of the episodes of the next season of “Law and Order: Special Unit” should be inspired by the media-based legal battle between former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, reported the US magazine Newsweek.

The clue comes from photographs of the shooting in New York City that show the protagonist Mariska Hargitay as Captain Liv Benson escorting the character played by Julia Goldani Telles out of a courtroom, surrounded by a large media apparatus.

Around him, people from the public appear holding signs with slogans like “Team Austin” [Equipa Austin] and “Team Kelsey” [Equipa Kelsey] which hark back to scenes seen abroad at the courthouse in Fairfax, Va., during the defamation trial that pitted the two actors in May and June.

In June, a seven-person jury ruled that Depp should be awarded more than $10 million in damages after determining that a 2018 column by Heard for The Washington Post was defamatory against the actor.

Heard, who also sued Depp for defamation, got her ex-husband ordered to pay two million.

“Law and Order: Special Unit” is a spin-off of the “Law and Order” series and focuses on a special unit of the New York City Police Department that investigates sex crimes.

Entering its 24th season in September, the series is known for inspiring several of its episodes in real cases, namely sexual abuse and domestic violence, which has already earned it numerous quotes and applause from organizational communities due to the social problems that addresses.

The entire cast is also recognized for the work they have been doing off-screen to promote personal health and safety among other volunteer work and community initiatives.