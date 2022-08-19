Lenovo announces Legion Y70 with 144 Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1; see the prices

Lenovo announced this Friday morning (19) the Legion Y70, its new top-of-the-line cell phone with state-of-the-art hardware that promises to deliver maximum fluidity in different tasks. The model serves as a more compact alternative – and with less battery – than the Legion Y90, announced in February with a giant 6.9-inch screen. The Legion Y70 has a much more discreet design than the Legion Y90, which uses lights and details that draw the attention of any player, but that doesn’t mean that the new model has its “gamer” appeal. With an advanced cooling system and the most efficient version of its processor, the flagship promises to attract attention from different audiences.

screen and design





The Legion Y70 has a 6.67-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 144 Hz refresh rate with 1500 Hz touch sampling. The display reaches peak brightness at 1,000 nits and has Delta E < 0.9, supporting HDR10+ and delivering the immersive experience certified by Dolby Vision. Its front camera is housed in a hole in the panel, which can be a nuisance for gamers who are used to other solutions, such as the ASUS ROG Phone 6, which has thicker upper and lower edges to house the sensors; the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is bolder and hides its camera under the screen.

camera





The top of the line has a triple set of cameras represented by the 1/1.55” main sensor, 50 MP resolution and optical stabilization which works in conjunction with the phone’s gyroscope to ensure more efficient residual motion attenuation. The sensor is capable of recording videos at up to 8K, but the manufacturer does not inform the FPS rate. There’s also a wide-angle lens that converts to macro with a distance of 2.5 centimeters. This unit uses a 13 MP sensor and offers a 120º viewing angle. Finally, a 2 MP depth sensor helps in capturing images in portrait mode. The front camera has a 16 MP sensor.

Hardware





The high performance of the cell phone is due to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, a chipset manufactured in 4 nanometers by TSMC that guarantees a maximum clock above 3.0 GHz with its CPU, in addition to good results in graphics tasks with the Adreno 730 GPU. . Legion Y70 works with options of up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. With this combination, gamers can extract maximum fluidity when running heavier games such as Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile.

















To ensure the device handles the most CPU-intensive tasks, there is a robust multi-layer graphene cooling system and vapor chambers with a total area of ​​5,047 mm² and a thickness of 0.55 mm. According to Lenovo, this allows the processor to run at an average temperature of just 37.5º C. The phone has a 5,100 mAh battery with 68-watt fast charging. Other specs include its stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC support and the Android 12 operating system with the ZUI 14 user interface.

technical specifications

6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution Display with hole, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1500 Hz sampling HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, NFC, USB-C, Dolby Atmos, 5047 mm² VC and under-display fingerprint scanner

5,100mAh battery with 68W fast charging

Android 12 with ZUI 14

Dimensions: 163.63 x 77.02 x 7.99 mm

Weight: 209 grams

price and availability





The Lenovo Legion Y70 is now available for pre-order on the Chinese manufacturer’s official website in three color options: black, white or red. Pricing varies based on memory and storage options. Check out: 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : 2,969 yen (about R$2,254)

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ¥3,369 (about R$2,559)

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: ¥4,269 (about R$3,239) What do you think of Lenovo’s new top cell phone? Comment your opinion!

