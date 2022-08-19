Lewandowski is robbed during autographs, chases thieves and recovers R$366,000 watch

Robert Lewandowski experienced an unusual situation before training the barcelona on Wednesday. While serving fans at the door of the CT, he had his watch stolen from his arm. The Pole chased the thieves with the help of the police and recovered the accessory valued at 70 thousand euros (approximately R$ 366 thousand.

Sympathetic and attentive to the Catalan team’s fans, the forward signed autographs as he always does at the door of Ciutat Esportiva when he ended up surprised by three bandits. The robbers opened the passenger-side door and snatched the watch from his wrist.

Initially it was reported that the cell phone had also been stolen. But the device was used by the player while he was trying to chase the miscreants to call the police of Generalidad-Mozos. According to Diário Sport, Lewandowski lost sight of the thieves, but tips from him served for the arrest.

Lewandowski indicated how far he saw the thieves, who were eventually arrested. The luxury watch by Patek Phillippe was found hidden in the woods in a wooded area approximately one kilometer from the CT of Barcelona.

Barcelona must increase security around the Training Center after the second incident with its players in recent days. De Jong suffered from pressure from the fans and had difficulty entering the venue and even suffered threats.