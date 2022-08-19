Manchester United makes scandalous bid for European football highlight and is rejected

English club finds itself in a complicated situation in the market to be able to reinforce its squad

Ajax rejects Manchester United's €80m bid for Antony (Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
O Manchester United has a terrible start to the season. In the first two rounds of Premier Leaguethe technical team Erik has Hag was defeated by Brighton and was run over by Brentford. With that, it is the lantern of the competition.

In addition, the club lives the soap opera with Cristiano Ronaldo. To try to get out of a situation that could still get worse, the Manchester United goes to the market and aggressively. The team made a proposal considered tempting at the Brazilian steering wheel casemiroof Real Madrid.

Still unanswered, the Manchester United also look at the attack. And the dream of the English club is another Brazilian. Antonyof ajaxwho recently worked with have hag is the one who is in the crosshairs and who already has a proposal in hand.

The problem is that the ajax plays hardball and does not intend to release one of its main players without an amount deemed adequate. One thing is certain: 80 million euros (R$ 416 million at the current price) is not enough.

According to the portal “The Athletic”, the ajax rejected, this last Wednesday, the 17th, a proposal in this amount made by the Manchester United to take off Antony from Holland. However, the Dutch team has no intention of selling the striker in this transfer window.

