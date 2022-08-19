Manchester United offered BRL 417 million for Antony; Ajax rejected proposal

Manchester United tried to sign Brazilian Antony once again this Wednesday (17). According to information from ‘The Athletic’, the club offered 80 million euros (R$ 417 million) to Ajax for the player, but the Dutch team rejected the proposal.

Ajax’s rejection indicates that Antony should really stay in the Netherlands for the 2022/23 season, for two reasons. The first of them is that his current club doesn’t really intend to give up having him in the squad. The second is the fact that United do not intend to pay more than the amount offered this week by the player.

In this way, everything points to the Red Devils looking for a “plan B” in the transfer market to reinforce their attack, leaving the signing of Antony, a specific request from coach Erik ten Hag, aside.

Last season, Antony scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 matches with Ajax. In this campaign, he has already accumulated two goals and two assists in just three matches.