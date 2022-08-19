Mantuan reveals desire to stay in Russia, continues to accompany Corinthians and wishes Yuri luck

Gustavo Mantuan left Corinthians in the transfer window in the middle of this year, leaving for Russia, to defend the colors of Zenit. The striker trained at the Corinthians base, revealed his desire to stay several years on European soil, who continues to accompany Timão and wished Yuri Alberto luck.

“One of my goals when I came to Zenit was to stay here for many years. It’s something I really want now.because it was a club in which I was already very well received and despite the short time, I can say that I already feel at home here”, said Mantuan in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

Very identified with Corinthians, the player said that he still follows the games of the alvinegra team when possible. The young athlete scored his first goal with the Zenit shirt, in his debut for the club. His scored goal was very well received by the Corinthians fans and Mantuan also thanked him for the affection.

“I follow whenever possible, do what I can. But there are games that start very late, at 3:30 am here, which makes it very difficult. Corinthians will always be in my life. I’m a crazy Corinthians fan, I’ll always be following“, said.

“It’s really good, right? This shows that I left a good impression on all Corinthians fans. So I’m very happy for every message they send me, they support a lot. It was really cool, really. So I was very happy with all this repercussion,” he continued.

Mantuan left the Parque São Jorge team at the end of June, in a negotiation that involved an exchange for Yuri Alberto. The Zenit player commented on Timão’s number 9, wished him success and congratulated him for the three goals scored last Wednesday.

“He is a very good player. I know him from the base, we took the Brazilian team together. I wish him every success and I’m glad he scored three goals against Atlético-GO. I hope he continues to score many goals and help Corinthians“, finished.

Gustavo Mantuan made his debut for the Corinthians first team in September 2020, against Sport, for the Brasileirão that year. Since then, during his time at the club, the player has played 43 matches with the white shirt, winning 17 victories, 15 draws and 11 defeats, in addition to having scored six times.

See more at: Gustavo Mantuan, Yuri Alberto and Corinthians fans.