Maximum Temperature: Globo shows the film ‘Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio’ this Sunday (07/08/2022)

THE Maximum temperature this Sunday, August 7th, shows the film Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio. Globo’s traditional Sunday afternoon film session promises a lot of laughter in the film that was a box office success in Brazilian theaters in 2011.

The Maximum Temperature movie was directed by filmmaker Justin Lin and featured a strong cast. Dwayne Johnson, Elsa Pataky, Gal Gadot, Joaquim De Almeida, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Ludacris, Paul Walker, Sung Kang and Tyrese Gibson are some of the names that work in the American production,

Maximum Temperature synopsis and trailer

Ever since ex-cop Brian O’Conner and Mia Toretto freed Dom from prison, they’ve been traveling the world to evade the authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, they are forced to do one last job before gaining their ultimate freedom.

Brian and Dom assemble an elite team of car racers to perform the task, but they must face a corrupt businessman as well as a tenacious US federal agent.

Watch the trailer for Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio, Maximum Temperature attraction:

More movies on Globe

Besides the Maximum temperatureGlobo also airs this Sunday the session Domingo Maior, which airs right after Vai Que Cola.

Then the air enters the movie theater, classic film session at Globo. This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film The 13th Warrior, 1999 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast is formed by Antonio Banderas, Vladimir Kulich, Omar Sharif and Diane Venora.

Synopsis: In 922, Ahmed Ibn Fahdlan, an Arab poet and courtier, made the mistake of falling in love with a beautiful woman who belonged to another man. Her jealous husband complained to the caliph, who then appointed Ahmed ambassador to the land of Tossuk Vlad, a region far to the north. In effect, Ahmed was expelled from his home and everything he knew.

For several months, Ahmed crossed the lands of the barbarians on a camel and accompanied by Melchisidek, an old friend of his father’s, he walked through the land of the Oghuz, the Azeris and the Bulgarians to the lands of the Tartars, where he was attacked by a group that ended up giving up. of the loot, after seeing ships with Vikings. Ibn Fahdlan is intimidated by Viking customs: brutal sexuality, carelessness with cleanliness, cold-blooded human sacrifice.

Until Ahmed learns a terrifying truth: he was chosen to fight the wendol, a terror that kills Vikings and devours them, for a seer decided that thirteen warriors should fight these terrible enemies, but the thirteenth could not be a man of the north. Thus, Ibn Fadlan finds himself fighting alongside the Vikings in a struggle that is unlikely to be won by them.

Sessão Cinemaço airs at 2:10 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.