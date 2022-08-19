Mbappé arrived at PSG saying he would help Neymar win Ballon d’Or

Credit: Photo: Srdjan Stevanovi/cGetty Images

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are involved in a controversy that has moved behind the scenes at PSG in recent days. In Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-2 victory against Montpellier last Saturday (13), the Frenchman showed discontent after the Brazilian took the ball to beat the penalty. After the game, the Brazilian liked posts on social networks criticizing his companion’s attitude.

The current moment between the two isn’t the best, but it wasn’t always like that. Mbappé arrived at the Paris club shortly after Neymar, in the same transfer window in 2017. On the occasion, the 18-year-old Frenchman declared that he would like to help the Brazilian to be the best in the world.

“My objective is to score goals and help Neymar. He can help us win many titles, so we have to take care of him. I’ll do anything to help you win the Ballon d’Or. I would be happy”, commented Mbappé as soon as he arrived at PSG, in an interview with the French newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

The context of the time was the following: Neymar left Barcelona in a negotiation of 222 million euros, the world record. The player revealed by Santos was looking to be the protagonist of a team to seek the Ballon d’Or and saw Paris Saint-Germain as a good opportunity to do so. The young Mbappé had just “scare” Europe for Monaco by being decisive in the club’s semi-final campaign in the Champions League and also in the French Championship title.

PSG joined the third best player in the world – Neymar was behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2017 awards – and the most promising youngster in world football. Both occupying the position of first and second most expensive signing in history. It seemed the ideal step in the quest for the dreamed Champions League.

Years later, after a good friendship between the two, things are not as they were before. Mbappé renewed until 2025 after being speculated at Real Madrid and started to have a more “radical” stance in search of the spotlight that has always had Neymar as a focus. Now, the board tries to calm the mood and get around the situation so that the off-field doesn’t interfere with the great start of work that Christophe Galtier is doing.

Galtier praises Neymar’s start to the season

“Since the fourth of July (beginning of the pre-season), Neymar has been irreproachable. He behaves well”, summarized the PSG coach about Neymar, who adopted a stance of arriving early and leaving training later and intensified his focus on the World Cup year.