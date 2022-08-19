Men are arrested in Botafogo trying to buy R$ 1 million in cryptocurrencies with fake notes | Rio de Janeiro

Police arrested three men identified as embezzlers in Praia de Botafogo, Rio’s South Zone. they tried to buy R$ 1 million in cryptocurrencies with banknotes of no commercial value.

According to the investigation by the Ilha do Governador police station, the suspects tried to negotiate with fake R$100 bills. In the middle of the notes is written: “material without commercial value”.

The agents claim that the ballots were with Antônio Villela, Fabiano Madeira and Fábio Lins Camello. They were arrested on Thursday (18). Vilella had already been shot and arrested in 2018 by the Minas Gerais police with R$14 million in counterfeit bills.

Police officers arrived at the trio after receiving a tip that the men wanted to buy cryptocurrencies with a financial broker in Praia de Botafogo. The deal would be done in a car.

The victim became suspicious and called the Civil Police, who surprised the trio before the transaction was made. Agents detailed that real banknotes were placed on top of packets containing worthless banknotes.