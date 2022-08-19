Mercado Livre creates MercadoCoin, its cryptocurrency

Mercado Livre announced the creation of its own currency, entitled “MercadoCoin”, which will be part of a customer loyalty program

Last Thursday (18), Mercado Livre announced the creation of its own currency, called “MercadoCoin”, which will be part of a customer loyalty program of the company, which is the largest e-commerce company in Latin America. .

According to Mercado Livre, customers will earn “MercadoCoins” as cashback when buying products on the marketplace. In this way, consumers will be able to use the digital currency, which follows Ethereum’s ERC-20 token standard, for new purchases or trade it through the company’s financial services unit, Mercado Pago.

Therefore, the digital currency has a value that corresponds to 10 cents on the dollar, according to the company.

Partnership

The initiative is carried out through a partnership between Mercado Livre and Ripio, one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms in Latin America. Thus, the exchange will be responsible for the security of the assets and for the purchase and sale transactions.

According to Fernando Yunes, Senior Vice President of Mercado Livre in Brazil, MercadoCoins will be an “innovative” tool, developed to foster the institution’s loyalty program, adding more value in rewards to users when shopping on the platform.

Cryptocurrencies for Latin America

When saying that Mercado Livre is more present in Brazil and Argentina, Osvaldo Gimenez, CEO of Mercado Pago, says that Mexico and Chile are other countries with great opportunities for the company.

Since December last year, Mercado Pago has offered Bitcoin, Ethereum and the USDP stablecoin to Brazilians. And, quickly, it reached the mark of 1 million cryptocurrency investors on its platform. So, now, the company wants to expand the resource to other Latin American countries.

“We will expand the ability to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in your account in the region. It works with bitcoin, with ethereum and with a stablecoin that reflects the value of the dollar.”

