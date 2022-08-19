Mexican military responsible for the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, says government commission | World

Mexican military personnel are responsible for the disappearance of 43 students at the Ayotzinapa school in 2014, according to a report by a government commission released on Thursday.

Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary of the Interior, presented the report in a public act. He stated that the actions, omissions or participation of the military “allowed for the disappearance and execution of the students, as well as the murder of six other people”.

Institutional action has not been proven, but people from the Defense and Navy secretariats sent to the region at the time of the events had clear responsibilities, said Encinas, who is also the head of the Ayotzinapa Truth Commission. He did not elaborate on whether these agents are still active.

Encinas clarified that it is necessary to continue investigating the extent to which army and navy soldiers participated in the crime, which he said was a state crime.

On March 29, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that members of the Navy were under investigation for allegedly having tampered with evidence during early investigations, specifically at a dump where human remains were foundincluding those of the only three students identified so far.

“The instruction was given to investigate the heads of the Navy who participated in that operation and all those who participated have already testified before the Public Ministry”, said the president, who created the commission to give new impetus to the investigations.

The disappearance of the 43 students took place between the night of September 26 and the early hours of September 27, 2014, when they were heading to the city of Iguala to catch the buses on which they intended to travel to Mexico City to participate in protests.

The case is one of the worst human rights violations in Mexico, which accounts for about 100,000 disappeared, and there was international commotion at the time.

According to investigations, the youths were captured by local police in collusion with the United Warriors drug cartel, accused of murdering them and incinerating their bodies.