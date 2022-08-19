Milton Neves wins the final of the Copa do Brasil and indicates favorite for the title

Credit: Reproduction

After the classifications of Flamengo, Fluminense and Corinthians, Milton Neves hustled about the Copa do Brasil. As the duel between Tricolor das Laranjeiras x Timão is defined, the journalist believes that Fernando Diniz’s team, which eliminated Fortaleza, will stamp a spot in the final of the tournament. Although Rubro-Negro’s opponent is pending, the Band communicator pointed out that Dorival Júnior’s men will eliminate São Paulo or América-MG.

In this way, Milton Neves scored a historic decision in the Copa do Brasil. Rivals in the Carioca final, in which Fluminense got the best, rivals can measure forces for a prize of R$ 60 million, occasion that would serve as a rematch for Flamengo, a scenario that was pointed out as probable by the presenter. That’s because Gabigol, Pedro, Arrascaeta and company are flying at the current time of the season.

“Anyone who arrives in Flamengo will lose. The final has everything to be Flamengo x Fluminense. I think it will give Fla-Flu”, aired on Rádio Bandeirantes.

In addition, Milton Neves surrendered to Pedro’s talent. Decisive in the classification over Athletico, the striker secured the victory by 1 to 0 and kept Flamengo in the search for the title of the Copa do Brasil. Therefore, the presence of the striker in the Qatar World Cup also became a target of projection.

“It was a great goal on a bicycle, it was not a bicycle. Yesterday, he went to the World Cup“, he highlighted.

WHAT A GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! PEDRO MAKES THE FIRST OF THE GAME! 🥵⚽️ 🎥: @sportv pic.twitter.com/6psuZJblfQ — Copa Intelbras do Brasil (@CopadoBrasil) August 18, 2022

2022 Copa do Brasil prize money: