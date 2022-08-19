More advanced: Galaxy S23 Ultra may have Qualcomm’s new Sonic Max 3D sensor

It is rumored that Samsung is going to use Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanning technology for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
It is the same sensor used in phones like vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro, which has a huge scanning area and it can scan a finger very rapidly. pic.twitter.com/EUGp1olThC
— Alvin (@sondesix) August 18, 2022
Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max is a sensor that brings great security benefits to smartphones like vivo X80 Pro and iQOO 9 Pro, which were the first to be launched with it.
Among the advantages are a larger reading area for fingerprints, preventing the user from positioning the finger in the wrong place, and even greater precision with the use of ultrasonic waves that identify the finger even faster compared to a common optical sensor.
Qualcomm describes the operation of 3D Sonic Max as follows:
Using sound waves to read two fingers simultaneously, our Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max transmits an ultrasonic pulse against the fingers. 3D wrist reflection creates a detailed 600mm² reproduction of scanned fingerprints for faster and higher security performance.
It is speculated that Samsung has not added this sensor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra due to its high cost, but this may have been mitigated thanks to the agreement between the South Korean and Qualcomm, as it has already been confirmed that the Galaxy S23 line will only be powered by Snapdragon processors.