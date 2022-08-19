Moscow bombs and kills 7 people; watch video

Russia bombed an apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv this morning, leaving seven people dead and 20 others injured, Ukrainian officials said.

According to a report by CNN International, emergency services said that the fire caused by the three-story building in the district of Saltivka took several hours to control.

“There is no justification for this type of attack on Saltivka, on a residential building. This is not a military target. This is an act of intimidation, genocide,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov told Telegram.

According to the mayor’s office, at least four missiles fell in the city this morning. One reportedly hit a dormitory in Slobidsky district, killing one person and injuring 18 others, Ukrainian officials said.

Another missile bombardment hit the city of Krasnograd, 80 kilometers south of Kharkiv, causing two deaths.

Visit of the UN Secretary General

The bombings came on the day of a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is due to meet Ukrainian Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv, west of the country.

By Wednesday, Kharkiv had already been hit by shelling that killed seven people, according to local authorities.

Just 40 kilometers from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian army attacks since the beginning of the war on 24 February, but it has not been occupied by invading troops.

Hundreds of civilians have died in the region since the invasion began, according to local authorities.

