Motivated by Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United for Borussia Dortmund

Cristiano Ronaldo is in an uncomfortable situation at Manchester United, and Borussia Dortmund appears as a possible destination

According to the newspaper Bildthe attacker Cristiano Ronaldo are you interested in exchanging Manchester United fur Borussia Dortmund.

According to the vehicle, the Portuguese aims to compete for Champions League this season, which won’t happen if he follows us red devils.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Dortmund, in turn, has already qualified for the group stage and, therefore, has a guaranteed presence in the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League.

The daily also points out that Cristiano is motivated to seek another national league title in his career.

Over the years, the star won Premier League, LaLiga and Serie Abut never won the cup Bundesliga.

It is worth remembering that the German team needs reinforcements for the attack, since the main signing for the season, the center forward Sébastien Hallerhe was diagnosed with a tumor and will be away for several months.

Amid the uncertainty about his future, Ronaldo was also recently speculated in the Fenerbahcefrom Turkey.

Istanbul club coach Jorge Jesus, however, denied any possibility of hiring shirt 7.

So far, the Portuguese has entered the field twice for United this season, still without registering goals or assists.

With two defeats so far in the Premier Leaguethe Manchester giant is at the bottom of the competition – which is another irritating factor for Cristiano at the club.