Moto G32 released in Brazil, WhatsApp Windows, Android 13 official and more | TC plant

It's time for you to check out everything that happened in the technology universe in another edition of Duty TC. If you missed any news, didn't have time to read or are looking to have a "summary" of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. In today's edition we will mention that WhatsApp for Windows now does not need a smartphone connection, and the messenger is testing a version that allows you to revert deleted messages. Another important novelty is the arrival of the stable version of Android 13, with Microsoft admitting that the Xbox One sold less than half of the PS4. And, of course, we couldn't miss the week's releases: seven new products from House of Marley, Motorola Moto G32 in Brazil and Moto Tab G62 in India.

















16 Aug

















16 Aug



WhatsApp launches version for Windows that does not require a cell phone connection





This week, WhatsApp finally released a new version for Windows that does not need to be connected to a smartphone. The novelty has been in testing for some time and can now be used on the public channel. Among the improvements of the new native version, we can mention the possibility to send and receive messages with the phone offline, a reworked and cleaner interface, as well as design elements that follow the Windows 11 standard.

WhatsApp allows you to revert deleted messages





Another novelty being tested by WhatsApp is the possibility of reversing the deletion of messages. According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the feature is available in beta, and it’s quite simple: when you delete a message, the app will show you a notification with the undo button at the bottom. .For now, there is no forecast for the novelty to be released in the public version of the application.

House of Marley launches eco-conscious audio line in Brazil





House of Marley announced the arrival of its eco conscious audio line in Brazil. The family consists of seven products, the brand was created in collaboration with the Marley family and aims to carry on Bob Marley’s legacy of love for music and the planet. Starting with Smile Jamaica, we have wired headphones that are small and simple, but their construction is made from natural materials and recyclable plastics. The Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 works through a Bluetooth connection, has 9 mm dynamic drivers and as a highlight we have 99% of its composition in recyclable plastic bottles. Also in the wireless headphones we have the options Champion True Wireless Earbuds, Rebel True Wireless Earbuds developed in conjunction with singer-songwriter Skip Marley, who is Bob Marley’s grandson. The Positive Vibration 2 Wireless is a Bluetooth on-ear headphone model, while the Chant Mini is a portable speaker, just like the Get Together Mini portable speaker.

Android 13 released with more customization, security and more





Android 13 went official this week with a series of tweaks and improvements. According to Google, in Android 13 the user gains more customization for app icons, since Material You now allows you to customize the color of third-party app icons. Tablets and foldables now gain a fixed taskbar, while another important novelty is the reworked playback control. Featuring a new design, it now shows the album cover in the background with matching colors. There’s even a new playback progress bar, which is animated when something is playing. In terms of privacy, we have a new permission that gives the user the power to define which images and videos each application has access to, preventing the gallery from being exposed. Also, Android 13 now erases clipboard contents when you copy sensitive information such as an email, phone number, password, login details or credit card numbers. In Android 13 notifications are blocked by default, there are improvements to Bluetooth Low Energy and the arrival of Spatial Audio. And of course, Google is also expanding the software’s integration with ChromeOS.

Android 12 runs on only 13.3% of devices





According to a survey released by Google itself, Android 12 is running on only 13.3% of devices. This shows that Android 11 is the most used version with 27% share. Android 10 has 22.3% and interestingly even Android Pie is more popular than 12 as it has 14.5% share. Not to mention the “grandpa” Android Oreo, with 10.9%. That is, Android 13 arrives to increase the already known and problematic system fragmentation a little more.

Android 13 statue and controversy





Google is known for producing statues for each version of Android and this is already a tradition, but the statue of Android 13 became a joke because many users started to see an ass instead of the number 13. These statues are fixed in front of the Google building in Mountain View, California. In its defense, Google says it is just a swing where number 1 is the top bar in blue and 3 is the seat in green. The problem is probably in the polluted minds of the people. Anyway, this mistake could have been avoided if Google had simply painted the top bar green in the shape of the number 1.

Microsoft says Xbox One sold less than half of PS4





Microsoft admitted that the Playstation 4 sold more than twice as much as the Xbox One. The information is contained in documents sent to CADE, which continues to evaluate the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Comparing the numbers of companies, even though the Japanese company no longer reports the numbers of the PlayStation 4, the latest official data indicate the sale of 117.2 million units by March 2022. On the other hand, taking into account Microsoft’s statement, the Xbox One did not exceed 58.5 million units sold. It is worth remembering that currently the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 111 million units and should pass the numbers of the PlayStation 4 still in 2022.

Motorola launches Moto G32 and Tab G62



