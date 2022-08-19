Motorola discloses which models will be updated first to Android 13; see the list

The race for companies to release Android 13 on their high-end smartphones has begun. After being made official by Google last Monday (15), the new generation of the operating system is available for some cell phone models through custom ROMs, however, the official update should arrive soon.

In response to customer requests, Motorola released this Friday (19), the list of the first ten smartphones that will receive the system as soon as the first batch is made available by the company. Although it has confirmed the update on more advanced models, the manufacturer has not committed to setting a deadline for the update to be released to users.