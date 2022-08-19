MPRJ denounces councilor and “Bitcoin Pharaoh” for money laundering







8/19/2022, 8:06 am, Photo: Disclosure.







The Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (GAECO/MPRJ), with the support of the Security and Intelligence Coordination (CSI/MPRJ), holds, this Friday morning (19/ 08), the Cryptolavagem operation, for the fulfillment of search and seizure warrants issued by the 1st Specialized Court of the TJRJ against the councilor of Armação de Búzios, Lorram Gomes da Silveira, by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh” , and Carlos Alexandre da Silva, for the crime of money laundering. Lorram is accused of hiding the illicit origin of values ​​from the sale of licenses in the municipality of Búzios, with investments in crypto assets, brokered by Carlos Alexandre and Glaidson Acácio dos Santos. (read more below)

Operation Cryptolavagem is an offshoot of Operation Plastografos – phase II, triggered by GAECO/MPRJ in April 2021, and which dismantled a gang led by the councilor and other City Hall employees. At the time, Lorram had already been accused of having promoted, constituted, financed and integrated a criminal organization dedicated to the practice of the crimes of passive corruption, use of false documents and embezzlement, involving the issuance of permits in the municipality of the Lagos Region. Lorram is in his third term as a councilor for the municipality of Búzios, a position he also held between 2009 and 2016. in which the crimes identified by the MPRJ were committed. The 1st Specialized Court ordered Lorram’s removal from public office.

By MPRJ