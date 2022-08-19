NASA invests $50 million in new processor focused on space exploration

The agency has been using the same flight computers for nearly 30 years – the CPUs of some space vehicles are no better than a late 90s Mac

THE NASA entered into a fixed cost contract for $50 million with the Microchip Technology Inc. to “architect, design and deliver” a processor model optimized for next-generation space exploration. The US agency uses the same computers as spaceflight almost 30 years ago and expects its new hardware to be 100 times faster than current chips.

The new processors will be used in future lunar and planetary missions. Adam Steltzner, rover engineer perseverancewhat is on mars, explained that space is a harsh environment with extreme temperatures and harmful radiation, making the “standard” hardware we have in computers not last very long. Another interesting point from your interview for the extremetech is the information that the chip that powers the perseverance is not faster than the CPU in a Late 90’s Mac – your phone’s SoC (System on Chip) would be more powerful.

In this “technologically backward” context, Microchip Technology is designing the new High-Performance Spaceflight Computing (HPSC) processor. The company promises “comprehensive Ethernet networking, advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning processing and connectivity support”, as well as better fault tolerance and radiation protection. The HPSC will also be able to increase and decrease performance as needed, and it may even completely turn off certain features to save power.

NASA began the bidding process for its new processor last year. Microchip Technology aims to complete manufacturing the HPSC within three years.

Via: ExtremeTech