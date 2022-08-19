Netflix: Ad-supported plan may limit app functionality

The idea of paying for a service and still having to deal with ads seems quite surreal, however, Netflix believes that this is the solution to reverse the current situation so that it returns to being the market leader, but this new service plan is proving to be much less advantageous than we imagined.
According to Steve Moser, the new ad plan will not allow users to download content from the platform to watch them without an internet connection, a very important feature for streaming services. In addition, the app will make users answer a kind of questionnaire to customize the type of ad they receive.
This is the text Steve found in the mobile app:
Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.
Now, let’s configure your ad experience.
We just need a few details to make sure you get the most relevant ads on Netflix. It will be very fast, we promise!
The streaming market is undergoing a transition and many companies like Disney and Warner Bros. are also already beginning to face losses in the branch, even with increases in the volume of subscribers.
Netflix has done its best to keep the business profitable, including charging an additional fee for those who share the account with people who do not live in the same household, but it seems that the user will be greatly affected by the company’s future measures.
We can only wait to find out if these new tools will work or not.
Would you subscribe to the Netflix ad plan?