Neto pins who passes between Flamengo x São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil

This Friday (19), the CBF held the draw that defined the order of field orders in the semifinal clashes in the Copa do Brasil. In search of another national title, Flamengo will face São Paulo, and won the advantage of deciding the match within their domains, even being rated by many as the favorite in the duel.

On today’s “Os Donos da Bola” program, former player Neto gave his opinion about the game and expressed his support for São Paulo to eliminate the red-black carioca, thus reaching the final of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for October.

“I’m rooting for São Paulo to pass Flamengo. Honestly, São Paulo passes Flamengo!”, fired the Bandeirantes presenter, being contradicted by Velloso, who bet on the carioca club to advance to the final and take the title of the Copa do Brasil.

Still in the attraction, Neto made comments praising the former Flamengo coach and São Paulo idol, highlighting his importance for the Morumbi team to reach high levels in the season.

“Rogério Ceni is one of the few coaches of the new generation to win the Brazilian Serie A Championship and the Brazilian Serie B Championship. And if it weren’t for Rogério Ceni, a São Paulo fan, São Paulo wouldn’t be where it is. I wouldn’t qualify against Ceará (in the South American) and I wouldn’t qualify yesterday (against América-MG in the Copa do Brasil)”, said the former player.

The first leg between São Paulo and Flamengo will take place next Wednesday (24), at Morumbi, while the return match, in Rio de Janeiro, is scheduled for September 14, after the decisive games of the South- Americana and Copa Libertadores, which the two teams will play.