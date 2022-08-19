New analysis of mysterious creature with no anus relieves scientists

A mysterious microscopic creature resembling an angry Minion has long been thought to be the first ancestors of humans. However, a study published this Wednesday (17) in the journal nature revealed that the microorganism, which had no anus, is part of a phylogenetic tree different from ours, much to the relief of scientists, who have finally discovered the true evolutionary connection of that species.

Saccorhytus was a microscopic being with a prickly mouth, just like its body, and that had no anus. Image: Philip Donoghue et al.

Called Saccorhytus, the tiny being was endowed with a large mouth surrounded by spines and holes that have been interpreted as pores for gills — an early feature of the Deuterostomes group, from which our deep ancestors arose.

An extensive analysis of 500-million-year-old fossils from China, however, has shown that the holes around the mouth are the bases of spines that broke off during the preservation of the fossils, bringing revealing new information about the strange creature.

“Some of the fossils are so perfectly preserved that they look almost alive,” says Yunhuan Liu, a professor of paleobiology at Chang’an University in China, in a statement. “Saccorhytus was a curious beast, with a mouth but no anus, and complex rings of spines around its mouth cavity.”

3D digital model of Saccorhytus from different perspectives, created by scientists who discovered its true identity. Image: Philip Donoghue et al.

“Fossils can be quite difficult to interpret, and Saccorhytus is no exception. We had to use a synchrotron, a type of particle accelerator, as the basis for our analysis of the fossils,” explained researcher Emily Carlisle, from the School of Earth Sciences at the University of Bristol, England.

According to her, the synchrotron provides very intense X-rays that can be used to take detailed images of fossils. “We took hundreds of X-ray images at slightly different angles and used a supercomputer to create a 3D digital model of the fossils, which reveals the tiny features of their internal and external structures.”

Digital models showed that the pores around the mouth were closed by another body layer that extends, creating the spines that surround it. “We believe that this would have helped Saccorhytus to capture and eat its prey,” suggests Huaqiao Zhang of the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, co-author of the study.

The researchers believe that Saccorhytus is an Ecdysozoa, a group that contains arthropods and nematodes. “We consider many alternative groups that Saccorhytus may be related to, including corals, anemones and jellyfish that also have mouths but no anus,” said Professor Philip Donoghue of the University of Bristol School of Earth Sciences, who co-led the study.

“To solve the problem, our computational analysis compared the anatomy of Saccorhytus with all other living groups of animals, concluding a relationship with arthropods and their relatives, the group to which insects, crabs and roundworms belong,” explained Donoghue.

Reclassification of the creature without anus could change what is known about the evolution of the new group

Saccorhytus’ lack of anus is an intriguing feature of this ancient microorganism. How the organ came into being – and later disappeared – contributes to our understanding of how animal bodies evolved.

And moving Saccorhytus from the Deuterostomes group to the Ecdysozoa group changes the direction of research. It is no longer a question of understanding how the anus would have emerged with the evolution of the species, but rather how it disappeared.

“This is a really unexpected result because the arthropod group has a gut, extending from the mouth to the anus. Saccorhytus’ membership of the group indicates that he has regressed in evolutionary terms, dispensing with the anus that his ancestors would have inherited,” says Shuhai Xiao of Virgina Tech, who was also involved in the study. “We do not yet know the precise position of Saccorhytus within the tree of life, but this may reflect the ancestral condition from which all members of this diverse group evolved.”

