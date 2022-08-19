Nicaragua: who is Daniel Ortega, president who became a character in the electoral campaign in Brazil

Mural by Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua

Credit, Getty Images

Nicaragua has become a hot topic on Brazilian social media in recent days, after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), members of his party and some of his supporters linked the authoritarian government of Daniel Ortega and cases of religious persecution in the country to the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At an event with religious and evangelical believers in Juiz de Fora (MG) on Tuesday (16/8), Bolsonaro said that Ortega is an “ally” of the PT and has been persecuting Christians in Nicaragua. The president even referred to Lula as “uncondemned”.

“We are following what is happening in other South American countries, such as Nicaragua, where Catholic radio stations were closed, processions prevented,” he said.

This Thursday (18/8), the son of president and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) shared a post on his Twitter profile that also mentioned the South American country. “A warning to Catholics and Evangelicals: In Nicaragua, Lula’s friend is arresting priests and closing churches! Watchman!”, he wrote.

