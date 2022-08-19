“Nobody gets it out of my head”; Flamengo fans ‘shudder’ with the outcome of Reinier in Europe

Revealed by Rubro-Negro, the striker changed airs after failing to gear up at Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund

At the beginning of 2020, the Flamengo hit the sale of Reinier for Real Madrid, who saw the boy as a great market opportunity, precisely because he had followed his performance on the pitch. In 2019, receiving opportunities in the professional, he took the field in 15 matches, scored 6 goals and also gave 2 assists, drawing attention.

However, upon his arrival in Spain, the young man ended up not avenging, so much so that he made a miserable 3 games for the Blancos B team, with 2 balls in the net. As a result, he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund, where he managed to play more, but also without success: there were 39 games in Germany, with only 1 goal and 1 decisive pass.

Outside of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, it was announced, this Friday (19), your hiring in Girona, for the Spanish first division dispute in 2022/23. As reported by Globo Esporte, the Brazilian ended up choosing this option as a result of the project shown, as coach Miguel Sanchez is considered a young scholar, practically of offensive football and with modern methods.

To close out Reinier’s arrival, the Catalans had to win a competition with two other Spanish first division teams: Valladolid, chaired by Ronaldo Fenômeno, and Almería. However, this time playing for a lesser team, Flamengo fans reacted to this outcome, in the vast majority making it clear that they expected more from the cria in Europe.