North Korea rejects Seoul’s proposal to end its nuclear program | World

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister on Friday criticized Seoul’s offer of economic aid in exchange for the communist country’s denuclearization, calling the proposal “the height of absurdity” and dismissing any possibility of face-to-face negotiations.

Kim Yo-jong’s statement was a response to a plan unveiled this week by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to provide the North with food, energy and infrastructure if it abandons its nuclear weapons program.

Proposal with no chance of being accepted

Analysts had already anticipated the bid’s reduced chances of success, as Pyongyang invests much of its wealth in its military program, and has repeatedly made clear that it will not accept such a deal.

Kim Jong-un’s sister warned that the assumption that the North will negotiate over its nuclear program is false. “When we see that the plan to exchange ‘economic cooperation’ for our honor, our nuclear weapons, is Yoon’s great dream, hope and plan, we realize how naive he is,” he said in a statement released by the official north agency. -Korean KCNA.

“Of course we are not going to negotiate face-to-face with him,” he added, before accusing the South of trying to reinvent the same proposals that the North had already rejected.

South Korea’s presidential office expressed “deep regret” over Kim Yo-jong’s “derogatory” statements, but added that the offer of economic aid remained standing.

“Such an attitude on the part of North Korea does not contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula, nor to its own future. It only promotes their isolation on the international stage,” said the South Korean government representative.

Last week, Pyongyang threatened South Korea with “deadly” reprisals for blaming the country for a recent outbreak of Covid-19 in its territory. In July, Kim Jong-un had already declared that his country was “ready to deploy” the nuclear deterrent force in the event of a military confrontation with the United States and South Korea. On Wednesday, Pyongyang also fired two cruise missiles.

According to Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute, Kim Yo-jong’s statements “make it clear” that Pyongyang will never abandon its nuclear program. In this way, the policies of South Korean Yoon will need to be revised, the director also notes.