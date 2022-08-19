NUBANK: See how to disable contactless payment through the app

Recently, the Nubank launched the contactless function, which allows payments by credit card approximation.

However, with the increase in technologies, the level of blows is also high. A disadvantage of enabling the card to make contactless payments is that it is easy for third parties to use if the card is lost or stolen.

With that in mind, the Nubank implemented a feature in purple that limits the value of purchases by approach to R$ 200. Although a margin for spending is still available, the value is considered reduced.

The option was offered, but the user may or may not enable it. It is worth mentioning that, if you are interested, it is even possible to interrupt the possibility of making the payment of bills by approximation on the card.

Activation and deactivation of the functionality is possible as many times as necessary, remembering that the entire procedure must be carried out via the fintech application.

I want to raise the limit. What to do?

In general, it is not possible to increase the value of the limit for payments by approximation if the feature is enabled. The maximum is BRL 200, and in situations where the purchase is greater than the margin, it will be necessary to insert the card in the machine and inform the password.

However, if you need to disable the function, follow the steps below:

Access the app Nubank ;

; Go to your profile, selecting the arrow below your name;

Choose the option “Configure card”;

Next, tap on “Disable contactless purchase”;

Ready! From there, purchases will be made with the insertion of the card in the machine and password.

Money saved in Nubank? Learn how to redeem the values

Currently, the Nubank has a service that allows the customer to invest part of the available balance in their digital account in a very simple way. If the citizen has to withdraw the money invested, it is possible to have it at any time.

At first, the service is available through the fintech app. It is important to note that the “save money” function is different from the “planned redemption”, which defines a future date (up to two years) to withdraw the money, delivering a higher yield.

In this case, the application does not allow you to redeem the amount before the chosen time. So, when separating an amount for income, it is necessary to be aware of the option chosen. In any case, the guidelines for performing the operation are valid for both functions. Check out!

See how to withdraw money saved in Nubank

open the application of Nubank and tap on “Account”; Next, tap on “Saved money” just below the available balance; Then click on “Available anytime” to continue the redemption; The application will show the balance available for withdrawal and how much it is earning per year; Then, tap on the “Redeem” option in the lower left corner; Finally, enter the amount you would like to redeem and then tap “Redeem” at the bottom of the screen – the money will be available in the account in a few seconds.

The customer can redeem the amounts as many times as they want, however, as mentioned before, it is necessary to make the corresponding option.

Fintech does not charge fees or fees when carrying out the operation, so the customer can have peace of mind when withdrawing the money.

So, now you know how to redeem money saved in the Nubank. By doing so, the amount is returned to your account.