Obama, Bush, Medvedev: Beyond the Finnish Prime Minister, See World Leaders Who Were Recorded Dancing | World

This isn’t the first time a world leader has risked a few dance steps in public. Remember some of these “dances” below:

The title of “greatest dancer” among world leaders perhaps belongs to Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, who once again stole the show by showing his dance steps in public. In 2016, for example, Obama stole the show by dancing tango at a state dinner with Mauricio Macri, then president of Argentina.

Obama dances tango with a ballerina during a state dinner with Mauricio Macri in Argentina — Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Months later, he and his wife, Michelle Obama, celebrated Star Wars Day, which is remembered every May 4, dancing alongside characters from the famous saga.

Obama Couple Celebrate Star Wars Day With Lots of Dancing

In 2011, Russian President Dimitri Medvedev became a hit on the internet after a video of him dancing to ‘American Boy’ was posted on the internet.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, center, dances in a video posted on YouTube — Photo: (Photo: Reproduction of video)

Former US President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, couldn’t resist and joined the dance during the Warren Easton High Scholl band’s performance in New Orleans in 2015.

Bush dances to Warren Easton High School band in New Orleans