Offer: iPhone SE (3rd generation, 256GB) 25% off

Despite continuing with the same look as the iPhone 8, the third generation of the iPhone SE was released this year and brought some new features. Among the main ones, we have the inclusion of the A15 Bionic chip and support to 5G networks.

This model ends up being a great option for those who want a new iPhone, but at the same time don’t want to give up the Touch ID sensor on the Home button, for example.

Well, if you’re after this model, today we’re bringing you a very good offer — especially for those who want a lot of memory. THE American is selling the version of 256GBin midnight color, for BRL 4,369.

If we take into account that the price listed for this model here in Brazil is R$5,799, we are facing a discount of 25%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 8 interest-free installments on credit cards.

All discounts from promotions published by MacMagazine are calculated based on suggested prices by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found for lower prices in retail chains, but our basis of comparison is always on top of the official tables.

Enjoy!📱

Always stay on top of offers!

If you’re not crazy, of course you like to save. And for that, the MacMagazine has several options to help you buy your Apple product for less!

You can use our extension for Chrome/Opera/Edge browsers, follow the offers on the MM Forum, on Facebook, by twitter or through a channel on Telegram. Choose the best option for you — or all, so you don’t regret it later — and save! 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.