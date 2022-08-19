Olivia Wilde was in Lisbon to attend her boyfriend Harry Styles concert – NiT

Olivia Wilde was in Lisbon to attend her boyfriend Harry Styles’ concert

The actress and the musician met on the recordings of the movie “Don’t Worry, Honey”. There are footage of Wilde at Altice Arena.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are dating discreetly.

Among the thousands of fans who flocked to Altice Arena this Sunday, July 31, to watch Harry Styles’ concert, was the actress Olivia Wilde. The American was watching the show from a reserved area.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since January 2021. The couple met while filming the film. “Do not worry dear”, directed by Olivia Wilde herself and featuring the ex-One Direction singer in the cast. The production opens in Portuguese cinemas on September 22.

Several fans in the audience noticed the presence of Olivia Wilde and made short videos, shared on social networks, where it is possible to see the actress dancing to songs from the albums “Harry’s House” or “Fine Line”.

Also read the article from NiT about the marriage proposal that took place during the Harry Styles concert — who also declared his love for custard tarts.

