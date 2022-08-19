Overseas proposals? Nathan Silva talks about future at Atltico

photo: Bruno Sousa / Atltico Nathan Silva stated that he did not receive proposals from European football in this window

One of Cuca’s pillars in Atltico’s defensive system, Nathan Silva spoke this Thursday (18/8) about the possibility of transferring abroad. In recent weeks, rumors of a poll of Italian football have reignited discussions about the centre-back’s future at the club.

In an interview in Cidade do Galo, shirt 40 highlighted his focus on the Brazilian Championship dispute and stated that no outside proposal came to him.

“If there was any interest (from outside), it was just the poll. Nothing concrete came up. I’m totally focused here at Galo. “, said Nathan.

“In terms of negotiations, I leave it to my family to take care of it. I have to be calm and very focused here,” added the player.

Revealed in the youth categories of Atltico, Nathan Silva was winged to the alvinegro professional team in 2017. However, he spent the first years of his career on loan to Ponte Preta, Coritiba and Atltico Goianiense.

In July of last year, a few months after assuming the position again, coach Cuca requested the return of the defender to Galo. But, in order to obtain the release of Drago, the Minas Gerais club offered the people of Goiás a percentage of 10% in a future sale.