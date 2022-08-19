Palmeiras lineup: Abel hits tactical details before facing Flamengo | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad trained this Friday morning at the Football Academy, on the penultimate day of work before the match with Flamengo.

With practically the entire squad at his disposal – only Jailson is in the medical department –, Abel Ferreira focused on training the completion of plays, creating opportunities and making tactical adjustments.

The big news for the duel will be the return of Gustavo Scarpa, spared against Corinthians due to muscle wasting.

With that, the likely lineup has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony.

Palmeiras had a free week to prepare for the confrontation with Flamengo, which will mark the meeting between the first-placed Verdão and the vice-leader.

With 48 points, Abel Ferreira’s team has a nine-point advantage over Flamengo and Corinthians, second and third places, respectively.

The Portuguese will lead one last activity on Saturday morning before the duel, valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. The game is scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time) this Sunday, at Allianz Parque. Alviverde fans have already bought 38,000 tickets.

