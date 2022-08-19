Parreira sings for Flamengo player in the national team: ‘Pedro, Pedro, Pedro!’

Tite gained even greater pressure by calling forward Pedro, from Flamengo, to the World Cup. Ceremonialist invited by CBF for the draws for the field mansions of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Carlos Alberto Parreira, world champion coach with the Brazilian team in 1994, joined in the chorus for the player and hinted that he is in the crowd for him to be in Qatar .

On the occasion, Parreira was remembered by the UOL Esporte about other moments in which there was a popular outcry for the call-up of an athlete on the eve of a World Cup. Even before the report mentioned Pedro’s name, the experienced coach interrupted the question in a surprising and good-humored way.

“Peter! Peter! Peter! [risos]. I already answered your question”, making a chorus to the red-black shirt 21.

Asked directly if he would take the Flamengo forward, Parreira was succinct:

“The one who will decide this is Tite. This is normal [o clamor por Pedro]. It’s time.”

Here is the moment when I quote popular claims by players on the eve of World Cups and Parreira interrupts, in a good-natured way, chorusing Pedro, from Flamengo, in the Brazilian National Team: pic.twitter.com/nQ8c8eLPQ9 — Bruno Braz (@brazbruno) August 19, 2022

Present at the draw, Flamengo’s football vice president, Marcos Braz, made it clear his support for the call not only of Pedro but also of the other players from Rubro-Negro who had been called up by Tite to the Brazilian team.

“I speak as a manager. Any call-up of an athlete you went to the market for, bought, brought to your club, especially close to a World Cup, is gratifying for the club that made the investment, for the managers who pointed out to make this hiring… I’m rooting not only for Pedro but for Gabigol and for everyone who was being called up within this cycle. I’m not rooting just for one.