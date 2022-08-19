Penalty taker and good with his feet, Lucas Perri is presented at Botafogo: ‘Very happy to be able to get here’

Lucas Perri was officially presented by Botafogo this Friday afternoon, at Nilton Santos Stadium. The goalkeeper received the number 12 shirt from the football director, who praised him.

– This week was nice, every day (reinforcement). Window is like this. Introducing our newest goalkeeper, Lucas Perri, has Italian citizenship, 24 year old goalkeeper, we are pleased to bring Perri in now. We almost crossed paths in the world of football, he met Crystal Palace before us, before Botafogo, he has a nice trajectory, despite being a young man, 24 years old, he has good projection ahead of his career. We are very happy to bring Perri to join our goalkeepers, start new work. I have no doubt of his glorious future here. Thank you, we are together – Mazzuco said.

The goalkeeper, who has stints at clubs such as Crystal Palace, São Paulo and Náutico, was grateful for the chance to play for Botafogo and to have Gatito Fernández as a teammate.

Read the top answers:

Agreement with Botafogo

– Very happy to be able to arrive at Botafogo, to be able to have this opportunity to evolve and learn more and more. I hope to take advantage of the opportunities I have and do a great job. That is my motivation and my goal. That I can achieve the goals together with the club.

Crystal Palace

– It was an experience in 2019, I had the opportunity to spend six months on loan, it was very cool, I developed and learned a lot. When I had the opportunity to join Botafogo, knowing about the relationship with SAF and John Textor, I was very excited, very happy indeed.

penalty taker

– From the base I have good use of defending penalties. When I arrived at Náutico I was able to have a sequence of games, I knew I could use that to my advantage, especially in the first semester, with state and Northeast Cup. I was very happy that this year I could have saved six penalties. I believe it’s a mental part of the game, a decisive situation, I’m very happy to have made those saves.

Catito Fernández as a mirror

– Gatito is a reference in the club, for all goalkeepers, he is fantastic. I hope to learn as much as possible in coexistence, in the professional part, in addition to following the games. And take advantage of opportunities when I have them.

– Kitty is a great goalkeeper. Since he arrived, I have followed him since the days of Figueirense, he is decisive, he grows in important games. I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from him.

Brazilian Team

– I believe that every player has the dream of reaching the Brazilian national team. Thinking about it will be a reflection of a job well done at Botafogo. I’m very focused on adapting quickly, being able to take advantage of the opportunities I have and thinking about it whenever I have to.

game with feet

– From the base, the under-15, at the time that Barcelona won the Champions League and started to use Valdés with their foot a lot, this started to be introduced in the base divisions. I had the privilege of working with my feet and having coaches who helped me with that from the base. It’s a foundation that I really like, I’ve perfected and continue to improve. It is very important for the modern goalkeeper.

Departure from the Nautical

– Regarding Náutico, it was a situation in which they were a little upset that I had left, I was very dear, I created great affection and made friends who are rooting for me now.

ready to play

– I already took the exams, today I trained normally. The name is already in the IDB, I am available.