‘Pharaoh of bitcoins’ and councilor of Búzios are denounced by the MPRJ for money laundering | Rio de Janeiro

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, and a councilor from Búzios, in the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro, were denounced by the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (GAECO) of the State Public Ministry (MPRJ) for money laundering.

This Friday (19), the councilor Lorram Gomes da Silveira was also the target of Gaeco’s Cryptolavagem operation. At his house, prosecutors seized R$48,000 in cash. The MP also targeted in this Friday’s action a man named Carlos Alexandre da Silva.

According to the investigation, councilor Lorram is accused of concealing the illegal origin of amounts charged for the sale of Búzios licenses with investments in cryptoassets. Carlos Alexandre and Glaidson would be the intermediaries of the scheme.

1 of 2 Money is seized by the MP in operation — Photo: Disclosure Money is seized by the MP in operation – Photo: Disclosure

2 of 2 Gaeco makes an operation in Búzios — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Gaeco makes an operation in Búzios — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The MP detailed that the Cryptolavagem operation is an offshoot of Operation Plastografos – phase II of the investigation, which takes place in April 2021 and dismantled a gang that the MP claims is headed by the councilor and other city hall servers.

Lorram, at the time, had already been accused by the MP of promoting, constituting, financing and integrating a criminal organization constituted, financed and integrated into a criminal organization allegedly dedicated to the crimes of passive corruption, use of false documents and embezzlement.

The parliamentarian is in his third term as councilor of Búzios, a position he also held between 2009 and 2016. Lorram was also chief of staff of the then mayor André Granado, between November 2018 and May 2019, when, according to the MP, the crimes were committed.

Also according to the MP, the 1st Specialized Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined the removal of Lorram from public office.